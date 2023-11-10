ECAB and Treasury continue their dominance in ABAVA Business League

- Advertisement -

ECAB had to fight off Sandals who attempted to tarnish their clean run in the season’s Business League competition with a 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

In the first set, Sandals narrowly won with 25-23, but ECAB showed some resilience to come back and win the second set with a 25-13 margin. In similar fashion, in the third set, the banking team won 15-7. They have now won five games from five outings.

In the last encounter of the evening, APUA were victorious over Medso with a dominant win. They won the first set 20-10, and second set 25-20.

On Wednesday evening, Treasury beat Royalton 2-0 in straight sets to maintain their dominance this season. They won both sets 25-19 and 25-21, while ICONS were victorious over 77 Bus Services with another 2-0 straight set wins with 25-11 and 25-16.

ECAB and Treasury lead the standings with 5-0 wins/losses ratio, Nates Photography are third with 3-1, APUA INET 2-1, and Sandals 2-2.

Matches will continue on Saturday evening with 77 Bus Services taking on Medso and APUA taking on the Treasury team at the YMCA Sports Complex.