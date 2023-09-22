ECAB admits service not always ‘high quality’ but says efforts to improve are underway

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB) has released its official response to recent complaints by customers and some government officials, acknowledging that the service offered by the indigenous bank has not always been in keeping with high quality standards.

ECAB, which took over Scotiabank’s local operations in September 2021, has been reproached by members of the public along with Prime Minister Gaston Browne over issues including out of service ATMs, poor customer service and transaction delays.

“We have listened to your concerns and have been diligently working towards improving your experience.

“Whilst the bank successfully completed the migration of our customer accounts during the integration phase, there were necessary changes to be made and unexpected challenges encountered as part of the process to integrate operations and systems,” the press release stated.

In an audio recording accompanying the press release, ECAB General Manager Michael Spencer said, “We are not happy that the integration and other system improvements processes have taken longer than anticipated to be completed, and we sincerely apologise to every customer, to every business and everyone who has been negatively impacted.”

According to the bank, additional staff have been hired to meet the extensive demands of the operations and improve customer satisfaction.

“As we continue with our previously planned upgrades and enhancements, these will be brought to you with thoughtful intent, care and understanding,” the statement read.

ECAB’s board of directors includes representatives of the government of Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Antigua Commercial Bank, Eastern Caribbean Financial Holding Company, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the National Bank of Dominica.

However, it is the bank’s chairman Craig Walter who has received the most criticism from its loudest critic, Prime Minister Browne, who previously called on the board to hold an extraordinary meeting and hold Walter accountable or call for his resignation.

Prime Minister Browne commented on the ECAB statement, saying, “Better late than never. This is a movement in the right direction, reassuring customers of their commitment to provide better service.”

Browne has received some criticism for his attacks on the bank’s chairman. Retired banker Everette Christian recently called for the Prime Minister to be more “considerate” in his public declarations on the issue.

General Manager Spencer said customers will have already seen the commitment to improving ECAB’s service with shorter waiting times at branches and enhancements to the online banking platform.

“Our customer support and digital banking centre was also launched, through which customers can contact us from 8am to 10pm daily, including weekends, to get assistance with general banking queries.

“We are aware that not all customers may yet see or feel the results of the changes in all areas,” Spencer added.

ECAB said that its board of directors, management and staff were committed to people’s “satisfaction, and we sincerely appreciate the support and loyalty of all our customers”.