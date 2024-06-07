Eastsiders and Pacesetters win in local netball

By Neto Baptiste

Eastsiders and Pacesetters B came out on the winning end of Wednesday night’s schedule in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) national league, chalking up victories against their opponents at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Playing in the A Division, Eastsiders edged Pacesetters 20-18 with former national player, Amey Lake, leading the charge for the victors with 16 of 21 attempts. There were contributions of three of 10 attempts from Christina Lloyd and one of four from Chardelle Jeremy, respectively.

In a losing effort, Penelope Adams top-scored for Pacesetters with 13 of 18 attempts. Latoya Golding chipped in with four of nine while Ronita Baptiste sank one of four.

Meanwhile, Pacesetters rallied to a dominant 16-7 triumph over Old Road in the B Division.

Karel Knight led the charge for the victors with 15 of 24 attempts while Trevisha Phillip hit one of four attempts. In a losing effort, Zenita Browne hit six of 12 attempts while Anajae Simon made good on one of five attempts.