EASTERN CARIBBEAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR GENERAL

The Board of Directors of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) announces the appointment of Mr. Anthony Whittier to the position of Director General of the ECCAA with effect from 1st April 2021. Mr. Whittier has assumed the helm of the

ECCAA, following the retirement of Mr. J. Donald McPhail who served as Director General from 2010 until December 2020.

Mr. Whittier is a national of Trinidad and Tobago with an MSc in Project Management, BSc Management Studies (First Class) and a past student of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He is a qualified Aircraft Engineer with extensive training in Aircraft and Safety Systems and is pursuing a PHD in Aviation Safety.

Mr. Whittier joins the ECCAA with 20 years of Civil Aviation Authority experience including the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority where he was responsible for Compliance Monitoring of the Air Safety Department, and as the Manager Flight Standards at the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority. He has over eleven (11) years of airline experience at British West Indies Airways (BWIA) and National Helicopters in Trinidad and Tobago.

It is expected that among the priority tasks of the new Director General will be the restoration of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (US FAA) Category One status to the ECCAA and working with the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in advancing aviation safety and security in the ECCAA subregion.