Eastern Caribbean Central Bank seeks public input on currency redesign

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council has given its approval for the replacement of the Queen’s image on the Eastern Caribbean Currency. The proposed replacement is an emblem that intricately captures the flags of ECCB member countries, offering a more comprehensive representation of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

This decision reflects a step towards a currency design that resonates more closely with the diverse nations within the ECCU, marking a departure from the traditional depiction of the Queen’s image.

In a bid to involve the public in this significant decision, the ECCB invites individuals to share their views and provide suggestions on the proposed currency redesign. Interested parties can contribute to this dialogue by sending their thoughts via email to [email protected].

The initiative to seek public input underscores the ECCB’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that the redesigned currency is reflective of the collective identity of the ECCU member countries.

This opportunity allows residents, stakeholders, and the wider public to actively participate in shaping a currency that not only serves as a medium of exchange but also stands as a symbol of unity and shared identity among the Eastern Caribbean nations.

As the ECCB advances this process, the engagement of the public becomes pivotal in crafting a currency design that resonates with the values and aspirations of the diverse communities within the ECCU. The call for public input marks a progressive and inclusive approach to decision-making within the region’s monetary framework.

Individuals are encouraged to express their views and contribute to the dialogue, emphasizing the significance of collective input in shaping the visual representation of the Eastern Caribbean Currency.