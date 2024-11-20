Earthquake triumph in six-goal thriller as TAMO FC dominate Warriors

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Earthquake FC claimed an impressive 4-2 away victory at Glanvilles FC in Monday’s ABFA Second Division action, while TAMO FC were dominant against the hapless Young Warriors FC.

At Glanvilles Recreation Ground, Earthquake FC demonstrated their clinical finishing with Marlon Matthew leading the charge, scoring twice in the first half. Matthew opened the scoring in the 8th minute and doubled his tally in the 35th minute to give the visitors a two-nil lead at halftime.

Glanvilles’ Amadil Prince sparked hopes of a comeback by pulling one back in the 47th minute, but Junito Jeffery restored Earthquake’s two-goal cushion in the 58th minute. The drama continued as national youth player Shumba Thomas converted a penalty in the 78th minute for Earthquake, before Prince responded with a spot-kick of his own in the 80th minute, which ultimately proved insufficient for the home side.

At Golden Grove, TAMO FC were simply too much for the Young Warriors FC. Kareem Knight led the scoring with a brace, finding the net in the 29th and 77th minutes with Frederick Magloire adding to the tally in the 35th minute, while second-half goals from Carlos Stephen and Alex Browne in the 68th and 70th minutes, respectively, completed the 5-0 rout.