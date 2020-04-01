Earthquake rattles the region

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Eastern Caribbean early Tuesday morning and, while there were no reports of damage or injury, some residents reported feeling the tremor.

The quake, which occurred around 2.42am, was recorded 25km northwest of Antigua and Barbuda’s capital, St John’s, 77km east of Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, and 123km northwest of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

It struck at a depth of 103km.

Residents of the impacted islands reported to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Unit in Trinidad that they felt the shaking.