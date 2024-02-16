Earthquake FC shake up Belmont to move to third in ABFA Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Earthquake FC took a 4-1 victory over Belmont FC on Wednesday, while there were wins for Urlings, Master Ballers and Blackburn Palace in the ABFA Second Division.

After being tied in a deadlock with Belmont FC after nine games, Earthquake FC picked up a big win over its rival after a flurry of late goals.

Ariel Thomas was the first for the Earthquakes in the 22nd minute and was the only goal to be scored in the first half.

Moreover, the second half was quiet up until the 80th minute, as Kenton Morgan found the back of the net to make the scoreline 2-nil.

However, an unfortunate own goal was scored in the 87th by Arnold James before Tarice Wilson added a brace of goals in the 89th and 92nd minute to end the match four one.

The win is Earthquake’s sixth and takes them to 19 points into third place to go past Golden Grove and English Harbour who are both on 18 points.

Urlings Golden Eagles dominated Glanvilles FC with a 3-1 one triumph, moving them up into the top half of the table from 11th position.

Delvyn Williams scored first in the ninth minute and, four minutes later, Ojahrie Mitchell scored in the 13th to close out the first half.

In the second half, Jahmiah Daniel was able to put away a penalty kick opportunity in the 59th to help his side to three nil.

Glanvilles’ Jahren Thomas was able to pull a goal back in the 83rd, but the match ended 3-1. The other matches saw Blackburn Palace beat CPSTA Wings 2-nil with Tarique Gomes and Sanje Carr being the goal scorers.

Meanwhile, the match slated for Radio Range saw Master Ballers being victorious by default as JSC Progressors were a no-show.

Freeman’s Village and Bethesda remain at the top of the table with 24 and 22 points, respectively.