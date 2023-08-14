Early morning crash leaves one dead, another critically injured

Two Dominican nationals were involved in an early Sunday morning accident which left one person dead and the other at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) in critical condition.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sir Sydney Walling Highway and American Road where Daniel Jno Baptiste and Bram Sanderson—both Dominican nationals—were traversing east on a motorcycle when a truck travelling south collided with the pair near the intersection.

Both men were immediately taken to hospital upon arrival of the EMS personnel, however sources indicated that Sanderson, 30, was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital.

Jno Baptiste remains in critical condition at the Medical Centre as he was thrown off his vehicle, over the fence at Harney Motors.

The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation, St Clair Williams, continues to reiterate the importance of safety while riding for members of the cycling community.

“We continue to ensure that every single member of our Cycling Association wears the necessary gear, in particular, the helmet, because that is one of the critical things that we must utilize as long as we are getting on the bikes.

“Also, for the road-users, whether you are a pedestrian, cyclist, and also the motorists, we should also be careful, look out for each other and give some level of consideration and courtesy as we go along our daily business in Antigua and Barbuda,” the President reminded.

Williams said that Bram was a well-liked member of the community since arriving from Dominica during the Covid pandemic, and he expressed shock at the loss of his life.

Police investigations continue into this matter.