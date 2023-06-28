Duo jailed for stealing water pump and pressure tank

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two men will be spending the next eight months in prison for stealing a water pump and a pressure tank.

The convicts, 40-year-old Jermaine Julian and 29-year-old Voneal Valentine, went to a man’s home in Sutherlands on June 22 and made off with his pump and tank.

The police responded to a report of larceny and went to the victim’s home where they noticed that the door to his pump room had been pried open and the pump and tank were no longer there.

The officers reviewed camera footage which helped them to identify the defendants.

On June 26, the cops went in search of the two men and were able to apprehend them and take them to the St John’s Police Station where they were questioned and later charged.

Yesterday they both admitted to stealing the items worth $3,000.

However, Valentine claimed that he was merely the driver.

Meanwhile, a plumber who received the stolen items was reprimanded and discharged after he explained to Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that, given his profession, when he heard of a pump for sale, he called and collected the item for someone who he knew needed one and was unaware that there was something unscrupulous taking place.