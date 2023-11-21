Duo fined for cocaine and cannabis found in Gray’s Farm home

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two men who were caught with illicit substances on the weekend now find themselves owing the State.

On Saturday, Ken Hutson, Enash Lowe, Michael Alexis, and Beresford Francis were collectively charged with the possession of 15.8 grams of cocaine, intent to distribute the cocaine, possession of 120 grams of cannabis, and intent to transfer the marijuana.

Additionally, Francis faced an extra charge for possessing 0.8 grams of cannabis.

But when the men – all represented by Attorney Wendel Alexander – appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Alexis took responsibility for the substantial amounts of cocaine and marijuana, while Francis admitted to possessing the additional 0.8 grams of cocaine.

The discovery of the drugs occurred at approximately 6:40 am on November 18 when law enforcement officers executed a warrant at one of the men’s residence.

Plant material was found in a designated area of a room and on a bed. Further inspection led to the discovery of cocaine.

Alexis was handed a fine totalling $3,600 for the cannabis, valued at $1,200, and $1,500 for the cocaine, estimated at $553.

On the other hand, Francis was required to pay $100 immediately for the $28 worth of cocaine.