Duo Charged With Possession & Cultivation of Cannabis

On Monday, police arrested and charged 44yr-old Sekou Luke of Upper Gambles and 33yr-old Lincoln St. John of Upper Fort Road with Possession and Cultivation of 150 Cannabis plants.

Both men were caught on a Cannabis plantation at Parham Hill on Monday, following a Drugs Eradication Operation carried out by members of the Criminal Investigations Department, Narcotics and the K-9 Unit.

The plants were uprooted and taken to the police station. They appeared in All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday before Magistrate Emmanuel, and were offered bail in the sum of $2,500 each.

They were ordered to pay a cash component of $1000 and report to St. Johns Police station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Trial is set for February 5th, 2018.