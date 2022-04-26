Duo charged for possession of illegal gun, ammo to appear in court this week

- Advertisement -

Two men were arrested and charged for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, after police found them with the prohibited items over the weekend.

According to reports from the police, last Friday they executed a search warrant on premises in Yorks, which was occupied by 33-year-old Rashaan Brookes and 36-year-old Keishan Hughes of Bendals.

The search resulted in the discovery of a Taurus 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Both men were immediately arrested and taken into custody before they were charged.

Brookes and Hughes are expected to appear in court some time this week.