Duo accused of shooting supermarket owner during robbery remanded to HMP

By Latrishka Thomas

Two young men from Parham who allegedly attempted to kill a 57-year-old woman while committing a robbery have been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Irannie Grant, 25, and Neil Mitchell, 20, reportedly carried out the robbery at a superette in their community on July 15 and, in the process, shot and injured Claudette Edwards.

The two men, who have been charged with attempted murder, appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Attorney Michael Archibald appeared on their behalf.

He was told that he and the defendants should return before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on November 9 to find out if there is enough evidence against the young men to have the case sent up to the higher court.