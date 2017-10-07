Drugs seized in Mayonnaise at airport

New Story

Police seized 92 pounds of cannabis at the VC Bird International Airport on Thursday.

According to a police report, the illegal substance was concealed in five cardboard boxes packed with Mayonnaise aboard Caribbean Airlines Flight #459 from Kingston, Jamaica.

Members of the Police K-9 Unit were on duty at the airport carrying out a routine check, when one of the dogs alerted the handler to the cardboard boxes.

A search was carried out on the boxes, and 38 tightly wrapped packages of cannabis were found concealed inside each plastic jar. The items were seized and taken to Police Headquarters.

The consignment was addressed to a hotel located on the southern side of the island.

No one was arrested but further investigations are ongoing into the matter.

Since the inception of the Police and Customs K-9 Units earlier this year, the K-9 dogs have successfully assisted in taking thousands of pounds of illegal drugs off the streets of Antigua & Barbuda.