Drugs found hidden inside appliances

More than half a million dollars’ worth of cannabis was discovered hidden inside a refrigerator and other household appliances at Deep Water Harbour yesterday.

The drugs were seized during an anti-narcotics sting by police with sniffer dogs, along with Customs officials.

Weighing in at just over 40 pounds, the cannabis has a street value of $536,000, a release from the police’s communications arm said. The parcels were concealed in a shipment that hailed from Canada.

Two men are currently in custody assisting police with their investigations.