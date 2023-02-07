Drugs and social media abuse

- Advertisement -

Do you believe pastors sometimes mistake mental disorders or illnesses for demon possession? Well, that was one area of discussion on the first episode of Youth Focus on Hitz FM 91.9—a new programme by the Department of Youth Affairs in collaboration with K-Smooth Productions.

Bishop Charlesworth Browne was a guest on the show and he told the host Kim Emmanuel Baird that the symptoms of mental illness and demon possession are very similar. He said victims of demon possession and mental illness may experience depression and mood issues. As a counsellor, Bishop Browne underscored the significance of knowing the person’s history before jumping to a conclusion.

He recounted an encounter with two parents who were convinced that their once well-behaved daughter was demon-possessed and in need of prayer. According to Browne, “she took up a knife after her father” and was missing from home for around three days. After several sessions with the family, he spoke to the adolescent alone.

What he discovered was far from demon possession. She told him that there were “some issues at home” so she went to her boyfriend’s place where they usually smoked lots of marijuana. It was there that her boyfriend’s sister introduced her to alcohol. The blend of both substances “affected her terribly,” said Browne. He referred the youth to a psychiatrist.

Commonwealth scholar Alisha Thomas

It all “boils down to the training and experience of pastors,” the bishop noted. “Some pastors are very quick to say yes, it is a spiritual situation and are even good at acting as if the person is demon-possessed. The spirit is coming, they may say,” but Browne insisted that he is “very wary of those kinds of things”.

He recommended a proper evaluation and a place of calm and catharsis for persons manifesting disruptive, deviant behaviour patterns. “Do not speculate,” he emphasised, “various factors must be taken into consideration.”

It is not only substance abuse that may lead to mood modification, increased isolation, anxiety, depression, and lack of self-control; so too can social media abuse. Commonwealth scholar Alisha Thomas recently obtained a Master’s degree with distinction in clinical psychology from the University of South Wales. She elaborated on the dangers of overusing social media and its effects on mental health.

Thomas told YouthZone, “We become susceptible to issues relating to low self-esteem, body image, depression, and anxiety. Often, we get caught up with the curated portrayals of self that are posted online and compare our circumstances to those carefully crafted profiles. We discount the fact that photos and videos capture only one moment, are often edited, and do not necessarily provide a full picture of what occurs behind the scenes,” she declared.

“If we allow these comparisons to go unchecked,” Thomas asserted, “we develop unrealistic perceptions and begin to feel the pressures of conforming to certain lifestyles. We become indoctrinated by these perceptions and start to judge others based on them, which can often lead to bullying, especially among youth.”

Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution, Thomas recommended that persons decrease their time on these apps, adopt a grateful attitude and use these platforms for what they were intended—to connect with others, and for entertainment and educational purposes.

“If we change the way we use social media, accept our differences, and realise that everyone’s life and success look different, I think we would be better off. If someone has something that you aspire to, use their story as a guide, not a rule,” she added.

“We must groom our youth to understand the importance of mental health, capitalise on available resources, and encourage them to pass on their knowledge. But first, we need to acknowledge, admit, and accept that something is not right,” Thomas said. “Sometimes, we may not have the words to describe what we’re experiencing, but we may have the capacity to realise that something is a bit off,” she stated.

Thomas suggested that youth talk to someone they trust to help them identify their feelings and create a plan during challenging times. She also recommended that the older generation should not trivialise youth issues and believe that they are too young to be stressed.

“Our feelings are valid, and whereas there are some experiences which we may have the personal resources to navigate on our own, there are others that may require a little more outside help,” Thomas said, emphasising that “being vulnerable and admitting we need help shows strength. It shows self-awareness and a desire to do and be better”.