Drugs, ammo discovered at harbour

Officers attached to the Customs & Excise Division and the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are investigating the recent discovery of 381 rounds of ammunition and 176 grams of cannabis at the Deep Water Harbour. The illegal items were concealed inside several cans of soft drinks and were found during a joint operation between the two agencies on Wednesday. The items were taken to Police Headquarters and to date no arrests have been made in connection with the find. (Photo courtesy STRATCOM)