Drug bust probe underway

There were no suspects in the custody of the police up to last night in connection with Thursday’s bust of over $400,000 worth of marijuana.

The police have been working along with the Customs Department to try to track down the person or persons responsible for the shipment into Antigua.

Yesterday afternoon, police sources confirmed that at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, about 100 pounds of cannabis was found in a barrel that was examined as part of a routine search involving the K-9 unit’s dogs and personnel.

Once the dogs alerted the authorities to the barrel, officers from the Customs Department and Narcotics Unit opened and examined the contents of the barrel.

They found the drugs in four green Saran-wrapped packages.