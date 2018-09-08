Drug bust, LIAT supervisor charged

September 8, 2018 Headline, The Big Stories No comments

A flight operations supervisor at LIAT has been busted for the alleged importation and possession of drugs.

Daren Leslie Dunnah, the airline employee, was arrested some time this week after the police and Customs department discovered two pounds of marijuana hidden in a microwave which had been brought into the country on September 5.

The law enforcement officials were doing a routine search of packages at Deep Water Harbour when they found the drugs in the electronic appliance.

The bust was made with the help of specially trained K-9 dogs.

Dunnah’s home was also searched after the bust. Police sources say he has been charged with four drug offences and making a false declaration  to Customs.

The flight operations supervisor is quite popular for his courier service business which he operates from his Cassada Gardens home.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.