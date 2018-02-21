Drug bust at the airport

February 21, 2018 Headline No comments

Over $20,000 worth of marijuana was seized by police at V.C. Bird International Airport on Wednesday.

The police said that personnel from the K-9 Unit and Narcotics Department were on duty at the airport when one of the sniffer dogs detected drugs hidden inside two cardboard boxes.

The boxes were searched and several packages of cannabis were found concealed inside. One box had packages weighing five pounds, while the other weighed 274 grams.

The substance, which has an estimated street value of $22, 740, was seized and taken to the police station pending further investigations.

No arrest has been made.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.