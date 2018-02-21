Drug bust at the airport

Over $20,000 worth of marijuana was seized by police at V.C. Bird International Airport on Wednesday.

The police said that personnel from the K-9 Unit and Narcotics Department were on duty at the airport when one of the sniffer dogs detected drugs hidden inside two cardboard boxes.

The boxes were searched and several packages of cannabis were found concealed inside. One box had packages weighing five pounds, while the other weighed 274 grams.

The substance, which has an estimated street value of $22, 740, was seized and taken to the police station pending further investigations.

No arrest has been made.