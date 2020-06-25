Drug-bust accused bailed

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Just days after he was remanded to prison, a 37-year-old man, who was charged with the possession of over half a million dollars’ worth of cannabis, was granted $400,000 bail in the High Court.

Yesterday, High Court Judge Iain Morley allowed for the temporary release of Darien Anderson Isaac on condition that he provides the court with $400,000 in collateral, pays $40,000 cash, presents two sureties, surrenders his passport and will report to the police station three times each week to guarantee his appearance in court.

Last week, a few days after law enforcement officers discovered 40 and a quarter pounds of cannabis at the Deep Water Harbour, Isaac was charged with possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to transfer, being concerned in the supplying of cannabis, importation of cannabis, and drug trafficking.

The contraband, worth with an estimated street value of EC $536,500, was seized in a counter narcotics crackdown last Wednesday at the Deep Water Harbour.

According to officers from the Police Narcotics and K-9 Departments and Customs, the cannabis was hidden inside a shipment of household appliances coming from Canada.

Isaac, who resides in Renfrew, made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

Because of the nature of the charges, the accused had to seek bail in the High Court.

He was remanded to HMP until September 10 when he will have his committal hearing.

On that day, the magistrate will decide if there is enough evidence to send the matter to the High Court.