Drowning victim, 55, remembered by community as ‘good man’ with ‘big heart’

Frederick Dick, the 55-year-old Dominican man who drowned on Monday, is being remembered by neighbours in the Freeman’s Village community for his kindness and positive attitude.

Dick reportedly went on one of his usual spearfishing runs with a friend on Monday in the vicinity of Rat Island, but disappeared at some point during the dive.

He was later found floating on the surface of the water and transported to shore, before being pronounced dead at around 2.40pm, according to police who are continuing investigations into the incident.

Frederick moved from Dominica to Antigua sometime in the early 1980s, after his father Gillard Dick made the same journey in 1979, due to the devastation caused by Hurricane David – which claimed the lives of dozens, injured hundreds and displaced thousands – that year.

The older Dick told Observer that fishing was his son’s chosen trade, as he had loved the water since he was a child.

“Growing up in Dominica, all the little boys go to the river. That’s where you mostly learn to swim,” he said, adding that “he even used to fish with his grandfather back in Dominica.”

Though the relationship between the two was testy, particularly during his son’s adult years, Gillard said he respected his son’s hardworking nature.

“To be honest, we didn’t have the best father/son relationship, but he was a hardworking man, I have to give him that,” he said.

Like his father, Frederick had lived in Freemans Village since moving to Antigua, and was respected by many in his community.

“I’ve been living here for about 10 years, and I met him when I moved here. I knew him for roughly around seven years,” one of his neighbours – who preferred not to be named – told Observer.

“I never had a problem with him. We always talked. [He was] very friendly, a person who always makes time [for you]. You ask him a question and he’ll make sure he makes the time, you know, to answer you.

“I’ve learnt a lot from him, especially to do with planting, farming. As a matter of fact, it was only a few days ago that he collected some cassava sticks from me and he said ‘look, I’m going to plant these’.

“So, it was a total shock when my wife called and told me that he passed. A total shock. But, you know, sometimes these things do happen. What I can tell you is he was a humble guy with a real big heart,” the neighbour added.

According to Gillard, his son was unmarried at the time of his death and had no children. He was, however, a proud uncle to his siblings’ children, one of whom – though reticent – smiled broadly when asked about his uncle.

“Yeah man, even though he never have none fi heself, he love the other little one dem plenty,” he said.

He shared further that his son usually fished in the Long Bay area and was popular among his fellow fishermen.

Another of his neighbours, who also wished not to be named, spoke about Frederick’s philanthropic nature, and said his passing came as a genuine shock.

“I knew him for over 15 years. He was a good guy in the community…not selfish, [just] a nice person. I mean, sometimes the kids would go into his yard and he’d make a little row, but apart from that he was a good guy.

“If he had one or two fish that he could [share], he would give to the community; sometimes when the guys [around] he would be doing a little cooking and stuff like that.

“[The news of his passing was] shocking, because I spoke to him just about a day before. So, when I got the news that he’s gone, I couldn’t believe it. But life goes on…he’s gone now, but we just have to accept it,” the neighbour added.

A date for Frederick’s funeral has not yet been set, according to his father, but several family members and other loved ones have been expressing their condolences since receiving the news of his death.