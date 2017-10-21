Driver who fled accident scene turns himself in

New Story

The driver of motor car R3595, who fled the scene of a three-vehicular accident in the wee hours of Friday morning, has turned himself in to the Parham Police Station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Leonard Cabral who heads the traffic department, told OBSERVER media yesterday, that at about 2:30 a.m. three vehicles, a truck and two motor cars collided on Sir Sidney Walling Highway, in the vicinity of the Transport Board.

According to the assistant commissioner, 23-year-old Tiquan Astaphan, who fled the scene before the police arrived, was travelling from west to east when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

