Driver who fled accident scene turns himself in

The driver of motor car R3595, who fled the scene of a three-vehicular accident in the wee hours of Friday morning, has turned himself in to the Parham Police Station.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Leonard Cabral who heads the traffic department, told OBSERVER media yesterday, that at about 2:30 a.m. three vehicles, a truck and two motor cars collided on Sir Sidney Walling Highway, in the vicinity of the Transport Board.
According to the assistant commissioner, 23-year-old Tiquan Astaphan, who fled the scene before the police arrived, was travelling from west to east when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/61.0.3163.100 Safari/537.36