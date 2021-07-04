Driver who crashed into cemetery could be charged

Spread the love













The driver who crashed into the Valley Church Cemetery on Saturday could be faced with a charge of dangerous driving.

Head of Traffic, ASP Rodney Ellis says the person could be charged based on the outcome of police investigations into the matter.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling from north to south on Valley Road near the church, when the driver claimed that he hit a pothole which caused him to lose control and run off the road.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The church fence was damaged during the incident.