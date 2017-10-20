Driver on the run after three-vehicle collision

New Story

The police say they are looking for the driver of a rental car who fled the scene of an accident involving two other vehicles early Friday morning.

The head of the traffic department, Superintendent Leonard Cabral, says the collision occurred at 2:30 a.m. on Sir Sidney Walling Highway in the vicinity of the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board.

He says it involved a truck, licence C 2021, driven by Randy Benjamin of Cooks Hill; a car, licence A 49046, driven by Culvert Charles of Villa; and a car, licence R 3595, whose driver reportedly fled the scene before the police arrived.

The officer says the truck and car were traveling west, while the vehicle whose driver fled the scene was traveling from the opposite direction.

He says it is believed that the driver of the rental car either lost control or fell asleep, ending up on the other side of the road. This allegedly caused the collision with the other two vehicles which were extensively damaged.

The driver of the car, licence A 49046, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.