Driver escapes vehicle fire unharmed

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The driver of a Kenworth T800 truck is reportedly unharmed after the vehicle burst into flames yesterday.

The St John’s Fire Station received a call at 12pm stating that there was a vehicle ablaze on American Road.

According to Fire Chief Elvis Weaver, the truck owned by Lyndon Samuel of Falmouth was being driven in a northerly direction along the same road by his son Lynly Samuel.

While driving, Samuel heard an explosion before smoked filled the cab. He exited the truck and observed fire under the bonnet.

Weaver said the cab and bonnet were completely destroyed by the flames, adding that the truck had third party insurance with ABI Insurance Limited.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze remain ongoing.