Driver could face charges for churchyard crash

The driver who crashed into the Valley Church cemetery on Saturday could face a charge of dangerous driving.

Head of the Traffic Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rodney Ellis, says the motorist could be charged based on the outcome of police investigations.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling north to south on Valley Road near the church, when the driver claimed that he hit a pothole which caused him to lose control and run off the road.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The church fence was damaged during the incident. The driver could also be held accountable for fixing the fence.