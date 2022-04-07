Patrice Roberts’ entrancing song, Mind My Business, has been enticing people to at least tap their feet and sway to the refrain “I go drink water and mind my business” – a phrase that has now become a popular retort for the most curious of circumstances or casual banter.

But there is certainly more to gain beyond losing some calories while dancing along to the viral TikTok challenges the tune inspired. For these experts, the advice to drink water and mind your business truly comes with its own benefits to both one’s physical and mental health.

Introspection and guarding your peace

Jo-Nelle Walsh

Clinical psychologist

The world can consume us without recognising that we are being overwhelmed by its demands. It means then that it is important to block it out and take care of yourself. You may ask, but how will I know what is going on around me? Simple answer is, you do not need to when you are minding your business and here are a few reasons why.

Locking off the world means that you are focusing on your own happiness. Increasing your happiness means that you have less time to worry and stress about the happenings of life. In this period, dedicate your time to enjoy activities that you choose to do. You’ll earn your inner peace and self-fulfillment while exuding positive energy.

Gain complete freedom of your life and future as you have control of not only your time but also you’re able to work on your weaknesses without self-judgement while achieving tasks based on your strengths.

You’ll have more time to dedicate to achieving your goals. Worry and anxiety can cause us to have risk-aversion. Detaching from the news, social media etc, allows you to focus on getting ahead without the judgement and fear of what others may think or feel about your actions.

Introspection helps to achieve personal growth and change. A person who introspects is self-aware and has the ability to recognise their faults. This helps them to develop personal skills and effect positive change in their lives. Moreover, this translates into learning to accept oneself and the responsibilities of your actions. As such, you develop healthier relationships.

Manage your emotions, thoughts and make sound decisions. Taking time to hear yourself out helps you to deal with your problems head on. You will be able to scrutinise your thoughts and rationalise them. This means that you benefit from finding solutions to your problems. Being solution focused helps to regulate your emotions and keep negative thoughts at bay.

Photo courtesy International Yoga Day Antigua

Drink up! Water you waiting for?

Zoie Whyte Joseph

Nutritionist

By now, many have heard that the human body is mostly made up of water. Keeping hydrated is crucial for health and well-being, but many people do not consume enough water each day. In fact, scientists estimate that just about 60 percent of the human body is water. Just as it is important to eat nutritious food to nourish our bodies, so too we all need sufficient H2O to keep our health at an optimum. Here are some important facts about drinking water:

It is essential for metabolism, ie, digestion of food into substances that can be absorbed by the body

Water transports nutrients and oxygen throughout the body’s circulatory system

It helps in the removal of waste products through defecation, urination and perspiration

H2O aids in regulating our temperature

Water acts as a lubricant and cushion to various body tissues and joints

Health experts normally recommend drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, which amounts to approximately two litres of water per day.