Dredgers book spot in Tape Ball Cricket final

Dredgers booked their place in the final of the Dredgers Tape Ball Cricket League with an eight-wicket triumph over Bryson’s Shipping Insurance Bullets when they met in qualifier two on Thursday night at the Dredgers playing field.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bullets posted 93 for two in their 10 overs. Essan Warner top-scored with 31 runs, slamming two fours and two sixes. George Elvin contributed with 28 runs also hitting two fours and two sixes.

Dredgers then made light work of the chase, reaching 98 for two in 5.1 overs. Melvin Charles led the way for Dredgers with the bat, making 29, while D’Ahri Francis made 24.

Dredgers will meet Pelican Safari in Tuesday’s final starting at 6.30pm at Dredgers.