Dredgers and VIP advance to IBSC Tape Ball final following easy semifinals triumphs

By Neto Baptiste

Dredgers and VIP advanced to the final of the LL Supply LTD Island Boys Sports Club (IBSC) T20 Tape Ball Classic following wins in their semifinals clash on Sunday.

Playing at Powells, Dredgers rallied to a crushing 163 runs triumph over TG’s Welding & Fabrication Underdogs to book their spot in the anticipated final.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Dredgers were led by D’Ahari Francis whose century helped guide them to a daunting 237 for four from their 20 overs. Francis struck three fours and slammed 15 maximums on his way to 120 not out. Melvin Charles contributed with 28 while Mervin Higgins added 26.

Player of the Match, D’Ahari Francis, struck three fours and slammed 15 maximums on his way to 120 not out Dredgers.

Michael Harilall was the best bowler on show for the opponents with two wickets for 54 runs in four overs.

Justin Athanaze then took matters into his hands with the ball, picking up a five-for with five wickets for 14 runs in three overs as Underdogs were removed for just 74 in half of the allotted 20 overs. Keif Baltimore top scored with 18.

Javaughn James had figures of three for 32 in three overs and Glenton Williams two for 14 in two overs bowling for the victors.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal clash, VIP beat Buckley’s 3J’s by six wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, 3J’s reached 130 before they were all out in 14.2 overs. Richie Thomas top scored with 38. Kadeem Josiah (3/15) and Shaquan Reifer (3/27) were best with the ball for the winners. Ozan Williams claimed two for 14 in two overs also for VIP.

VIP’s Shaquan Reifer (left) and Kadeem Josiah (right) were joint winners of the Player of the Match in their team’s win over 3J’s.

When their turn at the crease arrived, VIP made light work of the chase, reaching their target at 132 for four in 9.2 overs. Michael Dover led the charge with a half century at 52 and Kenrick Scott chipped in with 45.

Sunday’s final will bowl off at 1pm at the Antigua Grammar School while the third place clash between Underdogs and 3J’s will start at 10am.