‘Drama teaches empathy’- School theatre founder encourages youth to get involved in the art

- Advertisement -

Founder of the Antigua Girls’ High School Honeybee Theatre, Zahra Airall, has encouraged youth to get involved in theatre as a way to improve empathy and communication skills.

Airall made the comments in light of rising youth violence in schools, which has frustrated both school staff and Ministry of Education officials.

Speaking on Observer AM yesterday about her group’s recent performance, ‘Whispers in Wallings’, she said “one of the major things I love about theatre is the empathy, and I feel like we should be doing theatre throughout the island…you should be inviting theatre professionals into your workplace to teach interpersonal skills, effective communication, and above all, empathy.”

She noted how theatre teaches participants to work collaboratively.

“I don’t think parents understand how collective and holistic theatre is. It is not a one-person thing, you need to have a director, producer, light technician, sound engineer, everything, so it teaches you how to work with people, including people you don’t like,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Airall also encouraged students who are pursuing theatre arts at the CXC level to become an active member of a drama group, as it helps provide more exposure for their talents.

“You cannot cover everything in class and being part of a drama club does help you in class; they ask a lot of situational questions, and you get to experience it. Whether on stage, backstage, or front of house, you get that holistic experience,” she elaborated.

The Honeybee Theatre was officially founded in 2015 following the inaugural National Secondary School Drama Festival and has since grown significantly, winning several local and regional competitions.