Drag Racing’s Marsh To Be Named Sports Ambassador

- Advertisement -

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has named creator and owner of Marsh-built Motors, Jason Marsh, a sports ambassador, making him the fourth athlete to receive the honour this year.

The announcement was made on Thursday with Cabinet revealing that members of the Antigua and Barbuda Drag Racing Association (ABDRA) were present at its sitting on Wednesday, and the possibilities of expanding the sport’s popular reach beyond the shores of Antigua and Barbuda were discussed.

According to the Cabinet notes, Marsh — who was on island for the association’s Legendary Drags held at the North Sound Raceway last weekend — is seeking to patent a turbo booster he designed to improve the performance of race cars. The product, the notes added, is in demand and Marsh is doing his “very best” to ensure that Antigua and Barbuda is recognised as a place from which inventions can come.

The Cabinet, however, did not specify terms of the agreement.

Marsh joins American professional basketball player Kemba Walker, US hurdler Rai Benjamin and bikini fitness athlete Kimberly Percival who were all named sports ambassadors earlier this year,