Dr Nneka Hull James graduates with Master of Public Health

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Veterinary Officer within the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs, Dr Nneka Hull James, recently graduated with a Master of Public Health first class honours from the University College Dublin (UCD) in the Republic of Ireland.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) School of Veterinary Medicine and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs both offered their congratulations via social media posts.

Dr Hull James wrote a dissertation on “Antimicrobial resistance in Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginos isolated from horses in Ireland from 2017 to 2018.”

She also represented the UCD College of Health and Agricultural Sciences at the 2022 Society of Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine (SVEPM) conference presenting her scientific poster in collaboration with Dr Locksley Messam and Dr Ana Vale of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, and Dr James Gibbons of the Irish Equine Centre.