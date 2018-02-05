Dr. Jacqui Quinn urges women to pay attention to their bodies

A former member of parliament is encouraging all women to do regular self-examinations and to schedule annual mammograms and pap smears.

Dr. Jacqui Quinn, a breast cancer survivor, used social media to urge women to become more self- aware of their bodies and pay attention to any changes.

“Be clued in to any unusual changes in your breasts such as: dimpling, orange peel look, oozing/ discharge of fluids from the nipple, a lump, no matter how small, thick mass, swelling, skin irritation around the nipple, nipple pain, redness, scaliness, thickening of the nipple or breast skin, among others,” she urged.

Yesterday, the globe observed World Cancer Day – the initiative that seeks to unite the world against the global cancer epidemic.

World Cancer Day aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer, and pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action against the disease.

The former United Progressive Party (UPP) constituency representative told women to see a doctor if they notice any of the symptoms she mentions.

Marking her sixth year in remission, Dr. Quinn further encouraged them to also seek a second opinion.

Quinn thanked “God for His grace and mercy in sparing my life to see another year.”

(More in today’s Daily Observer)