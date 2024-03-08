Dr Gail-Ann Fortune: Breaking boundaries in medicine

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

International Women’s Day – a date set to celebrate female progress and achievements – is important because it inspires women to attain success.

Dr Gail-Ann Fortune is the only local Consultant Intensivist at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC).

As a doctor specialising in caring for patients on life support, she is living proof that women can balance a young family with a very demanding professional career.

Dr Fortune is raising two daughters – the youngest still a baby – while taking care of critically ill patients during 24-hour on-call shifts as the chief of her unit in the ICU.

She tells Observer that, these days, more women are taking leadership roles in the medical profession.

“There’s been a drastic change in the gender ratio in hospitals because young girls are growing up and seeing women becoming doctors,” she explains.

Dr Gail-Ann Fortune

She describes SLBMC as having, “predominately female doctors in every part of the hospital because females are seeing people who look like them in all kinds of specialties so it makes them believe they can pursue it themselves”.

It wasn’t like that at first. Dr Fortune explains that people attempted to dissuade her from entering the field by suggesting she limit herself to professions that don’t require as much time and focus.

Being an Antiguan, she was limited to choosing from four specialties for her studies in Cuba when she applied two decades ago.

That didn’t hinder her though; she reached out to everyone she could until they facilitated her request to train to be a doctor.

“I contacted the Minister of Health, the Chief Medical Officer of Antigua, the person in charge of my scholarship, and the ambassador to Cuba. I contacted everyone and was persistent for a month,” she recalls.

She claims even her teachers when she finally got accepted and her early employers looked at her differently to her male counterparts, saying things like, “we don’t want females for this position because females get pregnant”.

Their perception was that pregnancy would lead to time away from work and ultimately result in less dedication in such an essential field.

However, because she had dreamed of being a doctor since the age of seven, she pushed on.

Dr Fortune underscores the importance of having a strong support system and setting schedules to manage one’s time to create a balance between work life and being a parent.

“When I know I am on call for 24 hours, that time is dedicated to the hospital. So I delegate tasks to other family members,” she says.

She hopes that the inclusion of women in more healthcare specialties will help the country’s medical system become more advanced.

And as the nation suffers a brain drain in the sector, Dr Fortune is determined to stay put.

“As the only Intensivist, if I leave then we will be moving backwards and I believe in progress. Although we’re a small Caribbean island, there’s still space for improvement so our locals don’t have to travel for care,” she explains.

Asked what message she has for young girls considering a career in the field, she says, “Don’t be limited. Once you keep focus, have a plan and stay determined, anything is possible.”