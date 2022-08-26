DPP dismisses one case against man accused of fraudulently acquiring vehicles from dealership, police ordered to start afresh

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has dismissed one of the matters against a man believed to have illegally taken vehicles from Hadeed Motors.

In June 2022, a case against Dylan Simon was committed to the High Court’s September assizes but upon reviewing the file, DPP Anthony Armstrong, “entered a nolle prosequi (to abandon the lawsuit)” in the matter but will begin “de novo (from the new)” in the Magistrates court.

According to Armstrong, “the police missed the ball” because there are several other offences that may have been committed for which there were no corresponding charges.

He said the matter had to be discontinued so that it could start all over from the beginning.

Police were instructed not to re-arrest him but to summon him to court.

Simon, however, has two other matters that are in the High court where is charged alongside Shennette Allen and Allison Charles.

It is said that Simon, who is in his early 40s, was employed by the car dealership from 1998 until 2020.

He was a clerk and sales representative who was responsible for conducting transactions involving the sale of new and used vehicles, collecting money, and issuing receipts and invoices.

According to reports, during the period April 2020 to May 2020 when the country was on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company executed numerous transactions manually.

When the business reopened in late May that year, the internal auditor conducted routine checks to make sure the transactions made during lockdown were consistent with what was recorded in the accounting software programme.

The auditor reportedly noticed some discrepancies with the transactions done by Simon, and reported his findings to the company’s board of directors.

Simon was consequently placed on leave while the matter was being investigated.

It was reportedly discovered that details of some bank deposits were not consistent with the information recorded in the software and that a vehicle had been released from the company and marked as being sold to Allen for $106,832.25.

However, investigations reportedly revealed that Allen had never done any business with Hadeed Motors Ltd and that the Nissan X-Trail in question had not been paid for.

Forms reportedly indicated that the vehicle was delivered by Simon to someone whose signature was unrecognisable.

It is alleged that Simon did the same with a Suzuki Vitara worth $80,372.25, and gave this vehicle to Charles.

Simon was slapped with a number of charges to include forgery and money laundering while the two women were charged with receiving the vehicles knowing them to have been stolen.

The matter which was dismissed was in relation to the alleged trade off of a used vehicle for a new one.