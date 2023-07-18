DPP Armstrong granted bail extension in Jamaica fraud case

- Advertisement -

Anthony Armstrong, Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and his co-accused Shelly-Ann Peart Campbell have been granted an extension of their bail, as they await trial for a criminal case in Jamaica.

When the two appeared in the Supreme Court on Friday, Armstrong who is a native Jamaican, and Peart, a Jamaican lawyer, had their bail extended until October 13 to accommodate a new hearing in September.

Both face three counts of uttering forged documents and three counts of forgery, in addition to charges of conspiracy to defraud and fraudulent conversion.

Prior to Friday’s adjournment, Peart’s attorney, King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, and Hugh Wildman who is representing Armstrong, indicated that they are ready for trial. The attorneys said that the prosecution needs to act expeditiously in getting the matter to trial.

Observer understands that Jamaica’s Ministry of Justice has approached external counsel to prosecute the case.

Armstrong’s charge and subsequent arrest relate to a guilty verdict of professional misconduct that was handed down by Jamaica’s General Legal Council (GLC) on January 28 last year. The court found the attorney guilty of selling and transferring three properties that belonged to one of his clients without his consent.

The GLC reprimanded him for signing as a witness, knowing that his client Michael Adams was not present but in prison in the United States. Armstrong was fined $250,000 and had to pay costs of $30,000 to the council.

The latest hearing however is a criminal case filed by the client in Jamaica.

Shannon Jones-Gittens has been acting as Antigua and Barbuda’s DPP since November 2022.