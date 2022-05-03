Dozens of winners crowned in Annual Track and Field Classic

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Several winners were crowned in last weekend’s ninth annual Sir Reginald Samuel Track and Field Classic at the YASCO Sports Complex.

It was a packed day of races on Saturday in the various age categories.

Kimiah Parker of Supanova Athletic Club sprinted away with the 100m Under-9 Female title in a time of 17.10secs ahead of Roots Athletic Club’s Sydney Gloade’s 18.02secs and Wings Sports Club’s Hadassah Jeremy, 18.47seconds.

Wings’ Rashaud Geness was the Under-9 100m champion.

In the Under-11 category, Aliyah Williams ran away with the 100m female title with a time of 15.17secs ahead of her Supanova clubmate, Shamarlie Henry (15.56secs) and Wadadli Athletic Club’s Kylie Richards (15.72secs), while Johnte Browne — with a time of 13.83 secs — took the male 100m title.

Roots’ Adam Andrew and Paramount Performances’ Gideon Roberts settled for second and third respectively.

Seriah Shaw (14.10secs) was the U-13 100 female winner and Geron Henry (13.10secs) was the male winner, while in the U-15 female section Tyra Fenton (12.82secs) took the top honours and Rhyce Joseph (12.04secs) the male equivalent.

Carifta U-17 100m gold medalist Dwayne Fleming added another gold medal to his hardware by defeating Kasiya Daley and Ceandre Pascall.

Fleming also won the 200m race.

Phoenix Athletic club’s Geolyna Dowdye (12.10secs) was the U-17 100m female champion and, in the U-20 category, Carifta bronze triple jump medalist Alyssa Dyett (12.50secs) won the 100m female race while Terrone Webster (10.72secs) claimed the male title.

Barak Matthew won the Open 100m male race while Gerilyn Barnes won the Long Jump female open, and Terrence Thomas the male equivalent.

In the 400m, T’kaia Nelson (1:18.50) was the winner in the U-13 female section and Joshua Charles (1:10.30) was the male division winner, while in the U-15 section, Tyra Fenton (1:03.15) was the female winner and Maliek Francis (58.30secs) the male champion.

Fourth-place Carifta heptathlon Mia Mcintosh ran away with the 200m U-20 female medal while Mcintosh’s Carifta teammate, Osei Gardner won the U-17 race.

Mcintosh also won the 200m race.

Shenika Bentick was the U-17 female winner and Germaine Henry the U-20 male champ.

Jared ‘Shark’ Jarvis won the Open male 200m race.

Ronylah Webster was the 1500m open female champion and Kemar Thomas the male winner.

Meanwhile, in the 800m, Deandra Hamilton was the U-15 female winner, Logan Langlois the U-15 male winner, Mia Mcintosh the Open female winner and Sergio Barnwall the Open male winner.

Supanova Athletic Club won the 4x100m relays in the U-9/U-11 mixed, U-13/U-15 male and the Open Female categories.

Roots Athletic Club won the 4×100 U-15 female title while PSE won the Open Male section.