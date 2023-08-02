Down three: Antigua and Barbuda Combined Schools lose third straight encounter on UK tour

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda Combined Schools Cricket Team suffered a third straight loss in the United Kingdom as they continue their tour of that region.

The Antiguans, playing against the AEP All Stars in what was their third match since arriving in the UK, were beaten by 50 runs.

Batting first, AEP All Stars posted 180 for nine with a top score of 52 coming from Will Morley. He was assisted by Tommy Beably and Antigua’s D’Ahri Francis who posted 40 and 29 runs respectively.

Bowling for the visitors, Glen Williams, Dravid Richardson and Isiah Attwood all claimed two wickets. Williams had two for 22, Richardson picked up two for 36 and Attwood bagged two for 40.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Antigua and Barbuda were restricted to 130 for nine with Richardson falling just four runs short of a half century with 46 runs. George Elvin chipped in with 17.

Bowling for All Stars, Pip Williams snatched three wickets for 16 runs. Antigua’s Francis snatched two for six while Brandon Kirk bagged two for 36.

In their previous outing over the weekend, Antigua and Barbuda went under by seven wickets to ACE XI.

Batting first, Richardson and Elvin both struck half centuries with 51 and 50, respectively, as Combines Schools raised 217 all out. Warren Hodge was the pick of the bowlers for ACE with three for 25 in four overs, while Edris Otto-Main picked up two for 39 in 5.2 overs. Antigua and Barbuda’s Essan Warner, who turned out for ACE, claimed one for 33 in eight overs.

In their chase, Nico Riefer hit a century, making 101 runs as ACE raised 222 for three. Charlie Topley contributed with 67 while Kamario Grant added 25 to the effort.

Williams claimed two wickets for 31 runs in seven overs bowling for Antigua while Shamar Pereira bagged one for 25 in three overs.