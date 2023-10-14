Double victory for Antigua and Barbuda’s Kashyap in US table tennis championships

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Antigua and Barbuda’s national youth player, Stuti Kashyap, clinched victories in the under-15 and under-19 categories at the California State Table Tennis Championships held October 7-9.

In the fiercely contested under-15 category, Kashyap showcased her prowess by defeating her California-based opponent with a score-line of 3-1 in the finals.

Demonstrating consistency and finesse, she then replicated her winning performance in the round-robin formatted under-19 category to seal a 3-1 victory over her Dominican Republic opponent in her final match.

The dual victory solidifies Kashyap’s position as one of the rising stars in the sport on the international stage.

The Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association (ABTTA) extends congratulations to Kashyap on her outstanding achievements and looks forward to her continued success in future competitions.