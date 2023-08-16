Double shooting at Greenbay Hill results in country’s third homicide for 2023

- Advertisement -

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting in Greenbay Hill on Monday evening, which led to the death of a 20-year-old woman – the country’s third homicide victim for the year.

According to early reports, a 24-year-old man and the woman were shot multiple times by unknown assailants after 8pm on Monday, before they were rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) for emergency treatment.

Those reports say the woman succumbed later on Monday night to the gunshot wounds she received, while the man is said to still be receiving treatment at the hospital.

The police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, but have condemned what they are referring to as a “senseless act of violence”.

Persons who may have relevant information on the incident are being urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913 or Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

The country recorded its first homicide of the year when 26-year-old Roudi Shmali was gunned down inside a supermarket on May 22, and the second on June 4 when 25-year-old Jahfari Isaac was shot outside a bar in Willikies.