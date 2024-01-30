Double Losses for Post Millenial on debut in Cool and Smooth Inter-Schools Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In the Primary School’s Mini Boys Division of the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball Competition, Post Millennial Academy suffered a defeat losing 2-8 to Golden Grove Primary with Tevanc Christian, Kenyon Wiltshire, Shamarie Joseph and Emmanuel Franco all scoring two points each for the winners.

Tristan Nicholas scored two points for Post Millennial Academy.

In the Mini Girls Division, Sea View Farm roasted Post Millennial Academy 18 to 1 with Jenair Pascal scoring 12 points for the winners.