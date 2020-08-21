‘Don’t quit, get fit’ aims to boost nation’s health

Spread the love













Health and wellness programme, ‘Don’t quit, get fit’, was officially launched at Government House this week by the Halo Foundation.









Workers put their best food forward to get fit. (Photos contributed)

It aims to encourage people to lead more active lifestyles, and embraces the ethos of Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, a doctor by profession, who pledged to help boost the nation’s health when he took office in 2014.

Government House staff are already undertaking a fitness routine of three exercise classes per week, facilitated by Sculpt Fit’s Garry Stevens. The group will also be encouraged to follow a healthy diet regime, and will benefit from presentations by key experts in areas of physical, mental and spiritual wellness.

“The pandemic has caused us to stay indoors, and to lead less active lives,” Sir Rodney said. “This initiative is designed to get us up and running, and to encourage our people to pursue a more nimble and functional lifestyle — thereby ensuring better health and greater control of metabolic diseases.

“A person’s health should never be dependent upon their wealth, and so the Government House wellness drive is being provided to the staff at no cost.”

The public will be challenged to get on board via a forthcoming motivational social media campaign. Participants will be required to follow various competition rules to be in with a chance to win exciting prizes.

The initiative’s major sponsor is Antigua Commercial Bank. Spokeswoman Marita Laurent said, “ACB is delighted to support the Halo Foundation with this timely health and wellness initiative and we congratulate them for their ongoing work in Antigua and Barbuda.

“As we all navigate our way through these challenging pandemic times, the programme will provide us with valuable information and guidance on how to take steps towards better health and improved wellbeing,” she added.

Other sponsors include Bikes Plus, Velvet Touch, Champion Footwear and Veggie World.

President and Founder of the Halo Foundation, HE Lady Sandra Williams, thanked all those involved in putting the programme together.

“At the end of the day, we are expecting improvement in the fitness levels of the staff at Government House, and the augmentation of the general conversation on the importance of proper diet, exercise and mental and spiritual wellbeing,” she explained.

“The challenge is an ongoing one, and the ultimate key to healthy living is self-discipline. We all need to take the plunge and pledge to improve. We owe it to ourselves.”