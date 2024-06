- Advertisement -

Police arrested and charged 42-year-old Donna-Hue Brown of Yorks for unlawfully having in her possession 3½ Pounds of Cannabis; Possession of Cannabis with intent to Transfer, and Being Concerned with the Supplying of Cannabis.

She was taken into custody on Thursday, June 6, after police executed a search warrant on her poperty and found the controlled substance.

She is expected to appear in court next week.