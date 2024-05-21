Donation of historic dance card made to Government House to mark International Museum Day  

- Advertisement -

In recognition of International Museum Day, celebrated annually on May 18th, the Heritage Trust Antigua and Barbuda (HTAB) was presented with an interesting historic exhibit by Her Excellency Lady Williams.

An original Government House dance card, gifted to Lady Williams by esteemed historian and philanthropist Agnes Meeker several years ago, symbolizes a bygone era of elegance and social interaction.

Dance cards, once a staple of formal social gatherings, held great importance in etiquette and courtesies of the time.

They were used by attendees to reserve dances with their desired partners, reflecting the intricate social rituals and hierarchies of past eras.

As part of its ongoing commitment to preserving the nation’s rich cultural heritage, the Government House museum is currently being organized under the auspices of Heritage Trust Antigua and Barbuda.

The “Unite For History” campaign urges Antiguan and Barbudan residents, nationals, and friends of Antigua and Barbuda to contribute to the museum’s collection by donating or lending their antique pieces for display.

For further inquiries, please contact:[email protected]