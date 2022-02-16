25.2 C
St John's
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesDonation aims to reignite Barbuda’s peanut industry
The Big Stories

Donation aims to reignite Barbuda’s peanut industry

0
1
Resident British Commissioner Lindsy Thompson and Fabian Jones, Chairman of Agriculture on the Barbuda Council, with some of the donated equipment (Photo contributed)

Barbuda’s agricultural sector – including its much-loved peanuts – has been given a boost thanks to EC$30,000 worth of equipment donated by the UK.

Resident British Commissioner Lindsy Thompson handed over the items, which included barbed wire, tractor tyres and batteries among other things, earlier this week.

The aim is to strengthen the sister isle’s local agricultural programme, a release said.

“Barbuda in the past was known for its ability to produce high-grade quality peanuts. However, due to infrastructural damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the island has not been able to resume planting of this crop.

“The equipment that was donated will mitigate the hindrances and provide another revenue channel to the island,” the release explained.

During a handover ceremony at Barbuda’s Community Centre, Thompson said, “I’m delighted we are able to support the people of Barbuda with their agricultural objectives and hope this project puts the island back on the map for excellent local produce.”

On hand to receive the donation was Council Chairman Mackenzie Frank and recently appointed Chairman of Agriculture Fabian Jones.

Frank said, “I hope this will be the beginning of a very constructive relationship as we step into the future.”

The gesture came amid efforts to strengthen the relationship between the UK and the twin island nation, the release added.

Previous articlePolice Welfare Association say current medical insurance falls short of the law 
Next articleAmnesty not a political ploy, says Immigration Minister
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

nineteen − 11 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021