Donation aims to reignite Barbuda’s peanut industry

Barbuda’s agricultural sector – including its much-loved peanuts – has been given a boost thanks to EC$30,000 worth of equipment donated by the UK.

Resident British Commissioner Lindsy Thompson handed over the items, which included barbed wire, tractor tyres and batteries among other things, earlier this week.

The aim is to strengthen the sister isle’s local agricultural programme, a release said.

“Barbuda in the past was known for its ability to produce high-grade quality peanuts. However, due to infrastructural damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the island has not been able to resume planting of this crop.

“The equipment that was donated will mitigate the hindrances and provide another revenue channel to the island,” the release explained.

During a handover ceremony at Barbuda’s Community Centre, Thompson said, “I’m delighted we are able to support the people of Barbuda with their agricultural objectives and hope this project puts the island back on the map for excellent local produce.”

On hand to receive the donation was Council Chairman Mackenzie Frank and recently appointed Chairman of Agriculture Fabian Jones.

Frank said, “I hope this will be the beginning of a very constructive relationship as we step into the future.”

The gesture came amid efforts to strengthen the relationship between the UK and the twin island nation, the release added.