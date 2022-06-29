Domino Association gets new executive following Covid-delayed elections

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda National Domino Association (ABNDA) this week elected a 10-member executive to run its affairs for the next two years.

Sheldon Gomes was re-elected as president while Devon Graham and Michael Roach were installed as first and second vice president, respectively.

Also electedwere Silicia King (secretary general), Sharon Matthew (assistant secretary general), Conrad Constant (treasurer), Desiree Parker (assistant treasurer), Carol-Faye Bynoe (PRO) along with Francine Hector and Joshua Michael (floor members).

The meeting, which was held on June 26, was the association’s first since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which also resulted in the former executive serving for an extra year.

According to statement issued by the association, in 2019 the body consisted of a total of 11 registered clubs most of which consisted of at least two teams but only seven clubs were represented at the recent meeting.