(Dominican Today) – Confirmed cases of COVID rose to 5,300 while deaths rose to 260. In addition, 581 patients have recovered from the disease.

Of the COVID-19 positive cases, 955 patients are in hospital isolation, and 3,504 in home isolation.

Of the hospitalized cases, 135 are in ICU, mainly in greater Santo Domingo (38%) and Santiago (35%).

Regarding suspicious cases, the report indicates that 12,961 cases were discarded using PCR tests, for a total of 18,261 tests performed.