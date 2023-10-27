Dominica Hold Benna Girls to Scoreless Draw to Earn First Point In Concacaf’s W Road to Gold Cup Tourney

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls were held to a scoreless draw by bottom of the table Dominica in their League B, Group A clash in the Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup fixture held Wednesday in St Lucia.

The draw, their first in three matches, leaves Antigua and Barbuda third on the four-team standings with four points. The point for Dominica’s first of the competition as they remain on the bottom of the standings after three matches also.

Efforts to reach coach of the Antigua and Barbuda team, Astel Joseph, proved futile.

However, coach of the Dominica team and former Parham FC striker, Ronnie Gustave, commended his players for their efforts.

“I have to commend the girls that we turned up for the game and we were prepared to do our best and also, I am happy in the way that we represented ourselves in the game. We had seen Antigua play and we watched where they have their weaknesses as well and try to capitalise. Also, with the inclusion of our players from overseas, it was tremendous of them being here and helping us,” he said.

Gustave, also a former Dominica national team player, admitted that his players are at a disadvantage as until recently, they have not had a national women’s competition in Dominica for quite some time.

“One of the hurdles we are facing at this point in time is that we haven’t had women’s football in quite a while, as the league was dormant, and now the league has just started so you get the girls raw and the finesse you want them to have, they do not have it at this point in time,” the former striker said.

Antigua and Barbuda will host Dominica on Sunday at the ABFA’s technical center for the return leg with the match set to start at 3pm.

Guyana leads the group on goal difference as they are level with second-placed Suriname on six points. Guyana, however, boasts a plus-five goal difference while Suriname has a plus-four.